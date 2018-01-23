Deloitte's Latest Money League Report Reveals Which Club Earned Most Money Last Season

Deloitte have released the 2018 edition of the annual Money League report, revealing the revenues of biggest moneymaking clubs around the world during the 2016/17 season.

In Deloitte's own words, 'The Money League is the most contemporary and reliable independent analysis of the clubs’ relative financial performance.'

Overall the top 20 Money League clubs raked in €7.9bn between them last season, a 6% on the top 20 from the previous year in 2015/16. It represents a new record, while the top three clubs alone in the list account for €2bn between them, another unprecedented figure.

What is remarkable is just how close it was in the battle for top spot.

There was only €1.7m in it as Manchester United topped the rankings for a second consecutive year with a 2016/17 revenue of €676.3m, the equivalent of £581m. Reigning European champions Real Madrid were narrowly beaten into second place with a revenue of €674.6m.

Barcelona were the only other club to take in anywhere close to that amount on €648.3m.

Fourth in the world, Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich are the only German club in the top 10 - both Borussia Dortmund (12th) and Schalke (16th) feature further down the list.

Manchester City, who lead the Premier League this season, came in fifth with a 2016/17 revenue of €522.7m, very nearly €150m behind their local rivals United.

Arsenal (6th), Chelsea (8th) and Liverpool (9th) all also appear in the top 10 with revenues totalling between €400m and €500m, ahead of Juventus but behind place Paris Saint-Germain.

In the top 20 as a whole, exactly half of the clubs are from England's Premier League, with Tottenham, Leicester, West Ham, Southampton and Everton all rich enough to be included.

Leicester earned €9m more than Italian giants Inter Milan last season, while West Ham and Southampton both recorded higher revenues than Serie A title contenders Napoli.





Deloitte Football Money League 2018

Rank Club 2016/17 Revenue (€) 1 Manchester United €676.3m 2 Real Madrid €674.6m 3 Barcelona €648.3m 4 Bayern Munich €587.8m 5 Manchester City €527.7m 6 Arsenal €487.6m 7 Paris Saint-Germain €486.2m 8 Chelsea €428m 9 Liverpool €424.2m 10 Juventus €405.7m 11 Tottenham Hotspur €355.6m 12 Borussia Dortmund €332.6m 13 Atletico Madrid €272.5m 14 Leicester City €271.1m 15 Inter Milan €262.1m 16 Schalke €230.2m 17 West Ham United €213.3m 18 Southampton €212.1m 19 Napoli €200.7m 20 Everton €199.2m



