Dortmund Boss Wants Aubameyang Future Sorted Quickly as Transfer Deadline Day Looms

Borussia Dortmund manager Pete Stoger has said he wants the situation with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be sorted as fast as possible, as speculation linking the Gabonese striker to Arsenal continues to grow.

With Alexis Sanchez having completed his move to Manchester United there is space in the Gunner's squad for an attacking player, and Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move to London in recent weeks.

It is rumoured that Arsenal submitted a bid of around €50m at the weekend for the 28-year-old, but that Dortmund are holding out for at least €60m.

As reported by Goal, Stoger said: "Of course, we'd like there to be a resolution tomorrow, whatever it was."

BREAKING: Arsene Wenger confirms @Arsenal are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. #SSN pic.twitter.com/hTS9JiiwVE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2018

"Everything that is clarified does everyone good in their lives. But if it takes longer then it will take longer. I cannot say if anything will happen in the next few days."

Aubameyang has been dropped for the last two Dortmund games, intensifying the speculation that he could be leaving the club, although he did join in first-team training on Monday.

The potential signing is one which would surely leave Arsenal fans licking their lips, with the prospect of Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang linking up a frightening one for opposition defenders.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

The player has scored 13 times in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season, and has scored a total of 98 goals for BVB since joining in 2013. It is looking increasingly likely, however, that he has played his last match for the club.