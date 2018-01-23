Eden Hazard Vows to Go on the Attack Against Arsenal as Chelsea Star Looks to Turn Around Form

Eden Hazard has insisted that Chelsea will attack Arsenal in their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, after a dull 0-0 in the first leg.

The two sides had shared a pulsating 2-2 draw in the league just a week previous, and Hazard promised a 'special' atmosphere for the crunch match; which will determine who faces Manchester City in next month's final at Wembley.

Eden Hazard is keeping all options open. “My dad says some bad things. I'm focused on Chelsea. Like I said 10 times before, I want to finish this year and then we'll see. But I'm happy here.” #cfc pic.twitter.com/5RGbGOyE4z — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) January 22, 2018

Speaking ahead of the match, the Belgian - who won the competition in 2015 with the Blues - said: "We will go there to win for sure because we want to win trophies at the end and the League Cup is a good trophy.

"If we are thinking to defend against Arsenal it's a bad thing because we need to score goals. We will see the team, maybe the manager can change some players (after the win at Brighton on Saturday).

"Do I think it will be more like the last League game? I hope! We need to find solutions to create problems for them. We will go there to create chances because if we don't create chances we can't score. It's that simple."

Eden Hazard doesn’t want a big man up top… pic.twitter.com/GjZbut5eRy — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 22, 2018

Hazard's recent form had been called into question in Chelsea's uncomfortable winless run leading up to the weekend's trip to Brighton, but smashed two goals past the Seagulls in a 4-0 win to come roaring back into form in style.

He admitted: "Do matches like this give me extra motivation? Yes. Big games are special because you know everyone is watching. It's a semi-final and our fans want Chelsea in finals, so they are watching the game. The Emirates Stadium is good with a lot of fans."