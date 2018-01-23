Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Mathieu Flamini 'Agrees' to Join La Liga Side Getafe on 18-Month Deal

Former Arsenal, AC Milan and Crystal Palace midfielder Mathieu Flamini has been absent from professional football since leaving Selhurst Park in the summer.

It appeared the 33-year-old's career in the top flight had come to it's natural end. However, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claims the player has agreed terms with eighth placed Getafe for a move this January.

Flamini cierra su acuerdo con el @GetafeCF. Un año y medio. Llegará mañana o el miércoles



Flamini agrees terms with Getafe. A year and a half contract. Will arrive to Madrid tomorrow or Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ZSU2xakzHf — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 22, 2018

The former France international has been presented with a year-and-a-half contract at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez until the summer of 2019 and will now have the chance to get his stuttering career back on track.

Flamini had previously had two stints with the Gunners; starting in 2004 after a two-year spell with French giants Marseille - where he reached the UEFA Cup final. After spending five-years with Milan, he returned to the Emirates in 2013.



Having made a further 66 appearances under Arsene Wenger, he joined up with Palace in the summer of 2016.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Back in September in an interview with Sun Sport, Flamini revealed: "Every morning, I am still waking up and I am 100 per cent committed to football. But, at the moment, I am waiting for the right opportunity.



"I've been fortunate enough to have received many offers from this country and Europe but I want the right project.



"The situation is straightforward. It is not just about the club but a project, something that can stimulate me... To me, the project is more important."



