Feeling the Effects: John Stones Claims Quadruple Chase Will Take its Toll on the League Leaders

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Manchester City are still very much in the race for four trophies this season; with Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA and the League Cup still to play for.

City defender John Stones, however, has warned his team of the hurdles they may face as their season progresses.

The first chink in their armour was unveiled at Anfield last weekend when Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were the first team to beat City in the league so far this campaign; thus ending hopes of an "invincible" season.

Players play 😎#mancity #mcfc #manchestercity #PL

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on

Speaking via Goal, Stones expressed his disappointment at losing their undefeated record: "We obviously wanted that [to go undefeated in the league], and I'm sure every team does, but it's such a difficult thing to do."

The defender, however, went on to admit the difficulty in maintaining an unbeaten record with the amount of competitions City are still fighting for.

He said: "the four competitions we're still in, the amount of games compared to some other teams, you know it takes a toll, no matter how much you rotate the squad."

Although the England international did suggest the loss to Liverpool was a blessing in disguise, stating: "you could say it's a bit of pressure that's been released from us" 


Despite the City defenders concerns for his team, they bounced back this weekend with a comfortable 3-1 win over Newcastle.

And with the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final hours away, Stones and City will have to be at their very best to overcome a resilient Bristol City team. 

