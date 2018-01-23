Jamie Carragher Claims Van Dijk Can't Solve Liverpool's Defensive Issues on His Own

According to Sky Pundit and former Reds legend Jamie Carragher, new signing Virgil van Dijk is not good enough to solve the club's defensive deficiencies on his own.

After making his league debut for Liverpool, the former Southampton captain was culpable for Swansea City's winner.

A weak header by the Dutch international allowed Alfie Mawson to rifle home the only goal of the game to give the Swans a precious victory, although it still keeps them entrenched at the bottom of the Premier League.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Reported by the Daily Star, Carragher was critical of the Dutchman, he insists that it’s unfair to expect him alone to stop his side conceding, he needs more help around him for Liverpool to become a defensive force. The former defender said: “In some ways, he shouldn't have gone for it. It's not really his header. Maybe he's trying to do too much in some ways.

“You see Van Dijk, he's actually heading it down because it hasn't come far enough for him really.

"This thing about Van Dijk is going to come in and fix this problem, it is absolute nonsense.

That one player comes in and fixes the whole problem, he's not that good."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp has created a Liverpool side that is one of most eye-catching and entertaining sides offensively, but they continue to lack that defensive resilience which fails to make then serious contenders both domestically and in European competition.

On Monday night, they threw away the opportunity to draw level on points with Chelsea and consolidate their fourth place in the Premier League.

The Merseyside club will be eager to get this disappointing result out of their system, fortunately they quickly return to action on Saturday as they entertain West Brom in the FA Cup fourth round.