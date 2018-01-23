Juventus Boss Allegri Satisfied With Victory Over Genoa as Their Pursuit of the Scudetto Intensifies

One piece of real quality from Brazilian striker Douglas Costa during the first half gave Juventus a laboured 1-0 victory over lowly Genoa. The win for Le Zebre made sure that Napoli's lead at the summit of Serie A was reduced to one point.

Currently, Juventus are on a terrific run and Monday night's league victory ensured their unbeaten record in all competitions continued which now stretches to 20 games.

At times, Allegri's side were so much in control of the contest that they began to get complacent in their play, which only served to fuel Genoa's confidence the longer the match progressed and provided a nervy finish for the home side.

Nevertheless, it is not performances that win teams the Scudetto; it is results and as the reigning champions of Italy, Juve found a way to win when not performing at their best.

Speaking to the club's official website, Allegri said: “We worked very hard during the week after the break and there was always the risk we'd drop off a little given the loads we're carrying. We were a bit tired towards the end and we hadn't been able to sew up the game so it got a bit nervy as we tried to see out the result.

“Our aim was to get the three points, though – the lads knew that and they all worked hard to that end.”

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The three points keep Juve firmly in the hunt for their main objective: winning the league. “We've laid down the gauntlet to ourselves this year because winning a seventh consecutive title would be more than legendary.

“The lads are doing well and it was important to win today to stay on Napoli's heels, keep the teams behind us at a distance and start again after the break with a home win.

“Napoli are ahead of us at the moment but we just need to hang in there and wait for the right moment.”

The games continue to come at a rapid rate after the winter break in Italy. Juventus can now look forward to Saturday's trip to Chievo in the hope of gaining another precious three points as the Bianconeri look to maintain their title challenge.