Liverpool Fans on Twitter React to Shock Defeat to Rock Bottom Swansea

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to convey their outrage and disgust at their team's loss to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night.

It was little over a week ago Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten run in a thrilling contest at Anfield.

The Reds dispatched the Premier League leaders in style, so a trip to rock bottom Swansea would be relatively standard, right?

Wrong. Juergen Klopp's side looked lethargic and blunt going forward and an Alfie Mawson goal meant the Welsh side took all three points against the run of play.

Weirdly, Liverpool cruised to a resounding win the last time the sides met on Boxing Day, but missed the opportunity to go third on this occasion, as Swansea's excellent defending proved too much.

The disappointing result gave rise to why the Merseyside club had not properly invested in January, following the big-money sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans on Twitter, though 'meltdowns' would be a more apt description.

I just can’t believe that we did that. Well I can. We’re Liverpool. But to lose to Swansea whilst we’re looking like one of the top teams around is, typically, embarrassing. — Luke Robertson (@lukelfc1995) January 22, 2018

5 losses against Swansea since 2012. — - (@LFCHadouken) January 22, 2018

Endorsing myself helps numb the pain.

Beating leaders Manchester City and dropping points to bottom-placed Swansea straight after is just peak Liverpool. — Kevin (@FussbalIKevin) January 22, 2018

How is it possble for so many players to drop 1/10 performances in the same match? So poor. They have ONE chance and they win it. Swansea winnng the lottery here twice😐 — Skuggz (@Skuggz) January 22, 2018

Well first of all credit to Swansea, carried out their game plan to perfection and got a huge win.



As for Liverpool, sloppy, lethargic arrogant performance expecting to just turn up and win. Let’s hope it’s a one off and a realty check after the good run. — Levi (@TheAlonsoRole) January 22, 2018

18 games unbeaten. 18 GAMES! And then we lose to Swansea of all sides. Only Liverpool. — Krissss (@KrissDZN) January 22, 2018

Not even surprised one bit that we've lost to Swansea. Typical Liverpool. — Hamez (@WijnaldumAndNR6) January 22, 2018

Our strongest 11 can’t break down Swansea pic.twitter.com/u6HDl7li3c — 🌐 (@chiIdishsadbino) January 22, 2018

Swansea City is a harder opponent for us than the unstoppable Manchester City. I'm not even joking, this is tedious. — Brad (@_BradLFC) January 22, 2018

Georgino Wijnaldum got his fair amount of criticism.

Wijnaldum should be left back in Liverpool if the game is away from home, all he does is recycle possession against teams where we don’t need to. — Demetri (@DemetriSmith_) January 22, 2018

Matip and Van Dijk have provided so much more creativity than Wijnaldum which is a huge problem. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) January 22, 2018

Only Gini Wijnaldum could drop a masterclass against the team at the top of the league and then drop a 0/10 against the side that's bottom of the league. — Mik (@MikLFC) January 22, 2018

This summed the night up perfectly.