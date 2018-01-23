Liverpool Fans on Twitter React to Shock Defeat to Rock Bottom Swansea

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to convey their outrage and disgust at their team's loss to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night.

It was little over a week ago Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten run in a thrilling contest at Anfield.

The Reds dispatched the Premier League leaders in style, so a trip to rock bottom Swansea would be relatively standard, right?

Wrong. Juergen Klopp's side looked lethargic and blunt going forward and an Alfie Mawson goal meant the Welsh side took all three points against the run of play.

Weirdly, Liverpool cruised to a resounding win the last time the sides met on Boxing Day, but missed the opportunity to go third on this occasion, as Swansea's excellent defending proved too much.

The disappointing result gave rise to why the Merseyside club had not properly invested in January, following the big-money sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans on Twitter, though 'meltdowns' would be a more apt description.

Endorsing myself helps numb the pain.

Georgino Wijnaldum got his fair amount of criticism.

This summed the night up perfectly.

