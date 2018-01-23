Liverpool Star Gini Wijnaldum Rues Lack of Concentration for Shock Defeat Against Swansea

Gini Wijnaldum has admitted a lack of concentration was to blame for Liverpool's shock defeat against Premier League basement-dwellers Swansea on Monday.

The Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium courtesy of a first-half Alfie Mawson strike - a result which has brought the Swans level on points with West Brom in 19th.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

It was an unlikely victory for Carlos Carvalhal's side, who were the overwhelming underdogs ahead of kick-off, especially with Liverpool having beaten league leaders Manchester City only last week.

The damaging defeat has left the Merseysiders six points behind Manchester United in second, and midfielder Wijnaldum reckons the loss was down to a collective lapse on the night.

He explained, as quoted by the club's official site: "We had the unbeaten run, it was a good thing. But it was only because we did the things we had to do on the pitch.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We were 100 per cent concentrated and we were sharp from the first minute. That’s what we have to do again. We must keep the confidence and look forward."





Mawson's scrappy goal is sure to have annoyed Jurgen Klopp, who has just parted with £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. It was the Dutchman's tame defensive header from a corner that fell into the centre-half's path before he converted well into the corner.

"We’re more disappointed because we gave one half away. We gave them their only chance and they scored a goal," Wijnaldum added.

"If you play the whole game like we played the second half you would be disappointed, but at least you tried. We didn’t in the first half, we didn’t do what we had to do."