Newcastle Confirm Signing of Kenedy From Chelsea on Loan Deal Until the End of the Season

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Chelsea youngster Kenedy on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old becomes the club's first signing of the winter window, and is believed to have jumped at the chance to move in order to get more first team opportunities - having undergone a medical earlier on Tuesday.

Kenedy joined Chelsea in 2015 and made 20 appearances in his maiden campaign in English football, but has struggled for Premier League action since his arrival.

Kenedy also highlighted his desire to play under new boss Rafa Benitez as important to his decision to move, saying to the club's website on Tuesday: “I’m so happy with this opportunity at Newcastle. They’ve opened the door to me to come here, show my potential and come and play for Newcastle.

“It’s a traditional club and Rafa Benítez is a fantastic, amazing coach. Christian Atsu, as well – we trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club. So it was easy to take this decision.”

Benítez himself added: “Kenedy is a player that we have been following since the summer. The reason we are interested is that he can play in several positions – as a winger, a wing back and also as an offensive left full back, so he gives the team many options.

“He has a great left foot and good energy. He is still a young player but he has some experience already in the Premier League and that will help with his adaptation. We welcome him to Newcastle United.”

Kenedy will not be able to play in the FA Cup this weekend as he's cup tied, but could feature in the league against Burnley next week.