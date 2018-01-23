Newcastle United Set to Make Stunning Move for Atletico Madrid Striker Kevin Gameiro

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been given the "green light" by owner Mike Ashley to bring Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro to St James' Park, according to the Express.

The Magpies, who lost away to league leaders Manchester City 3-1 at the weekend, are only one point off 18th-placed Southampton, and Benitez is desperate to add some quality to his squad in order to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The real reason Newcastle fans want a change of owner 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mc4RpBgQz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 21, 2018

Speaking after Saturday's game, Benitez told reports: "it's the Premier League and everyone is spending a lot of money.

"That is why we expect something in this window. Hopefully we can see some new faces before the end of this window."

According to the report, the club are already working on a deal to sign 30-year-old Gameiro, who has scored four goals in 13 starts for Diego Simeone's side this season. The Madrid club are willing to accept £16m for the French international, and Mike Ashley is ready to fund the move.

Nevertheless, Simeone has recently emphasised the forward's important to his squad, saying: “Gameiro? He’s a very important player for us, and he has tremendous pace in the final third,” as quoted by Football ESPANA.

Compatriot Griezmann has also recently hailed his teammate's contribution.

“Me and Kevin play well together, we both like the combination,” he was quoted by the same Spanish outlet as saying.

“We have a strong understanding of each other’s style and what makes us play well and if we continue like this, it will be a massive benefit for the team.”

Meanwhile, according to the same report, Jonjo Shelvey could be set to leave the North East, with West Ham having submitted a number of bids for the 25-year-old.