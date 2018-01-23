Newcastle United Set to Make Stunning Move for Atletico Madrid Striker Kevin Gameiro

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been given the "green light" by owner Mike Ashley to bring Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro to St James' Park, according to the Express

The Magpies, who lost away to league leaders Manchester City 3-1 at the weekend, are only one point off 18th-placed Southampton, and Benitez is desperate to add some quality to his squad in order to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. 

Speaking after Saturday's game, Benitez told reports: "it's the Premier League and everyone is spending a lot of money.

"That is why we expect something in this window. Hopefully we can see some new faces before the end of this window."

According to the report, the club are already working on a deal to sign 30-year-old Gameiro, who has scored four goals in 13 starts for Diego Simeone's side this season. The Madrid club are willing to accept £16m for the French international, and Mike Ashley is ready to fund the move. 

⚽️💥 #AúpaAtleti #CopadelRey #AtletiLleida

A post shared by Kevin Gameiro (@kevingameirooff) on

Nevertheless, Simeone has recently emphasised the forward's important to his squad, saying: “Gameiro? He’s a very important player for us, and he has tremendous pace in the final third,” as quoted by Football ESPANA

Compatriot Griezmann has also recently hailed his teammate's contribution. 

“Me and Kevin play well together, we both like the combination,” he was quoted by the same Spanish outlet as saying.

“We have a strong understanding of each other’s style and what makes us play well and if we continue like this, it will be a massive benefit for the team.”

Meanwhile, according to the same report, Jonjo Shelvey could be set to leave the North East, with West Ham having submitted a number of bids for the 25-year-old. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters