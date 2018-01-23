Pickford Wins England U21 Player of the Year and Eyes Place in Russia 2018 Senior Squad

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

It has been announced that Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford has won the England U21 player of the year award following some fine performances for his country in 2017.

England U21s got to the semi finals of the European Championships in Poland this year before devastatingly losing to Germany on penalties. 

Pickford starred throughout, saving his side on numerous occasions, and was voted by fans as the winner of the player of the year award in a poll.

Upon receiving the award, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Pickford said: “It is great to win the award. I felt I had a good year – I tried my best and put in some good performances.

“I thought I did well at the European Under-21 Championship. As a team, we were disappointed not to get to the final because that was how much we believed in each other. That tournament helped me on the pathway to the senior side and I have been happy with that progression, all the way through from the youth set-up."

Pickford has also impressed for Everton this year following his big money summer move from Sunderland. The 23-year-old has kept six clean sheets this season, and there are calls growing that he should start for the England senior side in this summer's World Cup in Russia. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Pickford added: “It is also about putting in performances week in, week out at club level and that, too, helped earn me the chance to make my England debut. Representing your country as a young lad is what you dream about.”

England's next game is a friendly against the Netherlands on 23rd March, and it will be interesting to see if manager Gareth Southgate decides to start with Pickford between the sticks.

