Rafinha Pens Classy Goodbye Message to Barcelona Fans After Inter Transfer Finalised

Rafinha has posted a classy message to Barcelona's fans on social media after the club announced a deal which will take him to San Siro to play for Inter for the rest of the season - with an option for the Milan club to buy him in the summer, which they are expected to exercise.

The 24-year-old spent over a decade at the Nou Camp, playing almost 100 games for the club in a spell which saw him pick up two Primera Division winner's medals, four Copas del Rey and and the 2014/15 Champions League.

However, a lack of game time in Barcelona has seen him move to pastures new, posting on Instagram on Monday evening: “I almost do not have the words to express what I feel for the club that formed me as a person and a professional.





"I arrived in 2006, at the age of 13, as a child who never thought of living so many wonderful moments and getting so many titles. They have taught me almost everything I know of soccer and I have been able to fulfil my greatest dreams as canterano. Now is the time to take another path in my life.





“Eternally grateful to this shield, club and fans who have given me all their support in the toughest moments. You are incredible. To my colleagues, I have been able to grow by learning from them: A heartfelt thank you. I will always wish you the best.





"To all the workers, from the first to the last, who have shown me their smile since being small: I will take you in my heart. They were 12 incredible years. You do not know how happy it made me to be able to say goodbye with my shirt on. Forca Barça and eternally blaugrana.”