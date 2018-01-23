Report Claims Chelsea Have Agreed a £50m Deal to Sign Roma Duo as Transfer Window Nears Closure

January 23, 2018

Chelsea have reportedly struck a deal with Roma to sign striker Edin Dzeko and left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Blues have been linked with a host of interesting names in the space of the past week, including Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes, but appear now to be heading towards a deal to sign Dzeko, who has legitimately emerged as one of Europe's top strikers in the past couple of years.

The Bosnian international has been terrific in Serie A since signing from Manchester City in 2015, and has a league goalscoring record of better than one in two.

Last season he finished as the division's top marksman over the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Andrea Belotti, and his form has raised eyebrows across Europe, and according to the Mirror, one interested team who have acted are Chelsea.

The Blues have supposedly agreed a £50m double deal with Roma for Dzeko and Emerson, who would come in as back-up for the impressive Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea have offered a £120,000-a-week deal to Dzeko, who is viewed by Antonio Conte as the ideal target man alternative to Alvaro Morata.

According to Standard Sport reporter Simon Johnson, Emerson's capture is more likely at this stage, with Dzeko to declare his decision once and for all on Wednesday

