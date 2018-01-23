Manager Sean Dyche Signs New Burnley Contract Through 2022

Sean Dyche has impressed as manager of Burnley, keeping the club in the top half of the Premier League table.

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Sean Dyche has agreed a new £3.5m-a-season contract with Burnley that will keep him at the club until June 2022.

The Clarets boss has led the Lancashire outfit up to eighth in the Premier League this season after he kept them in the division last term.

And the club's official Twitter account announced that the gruff manager has penned a new deal with his current club after they rewarded him for the sterling work he has done at Turf Moor over the past five-and-a-half years.

Burnley have been this season's surprise package in England's top flight, with some slick football and defensive resiliency helping the Clarets chalk up 34 points from 24 encounters thus far.

It is form that has seen Dyche lauded by plenty of football fans, and Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has sought to reward the club's first-team boss with improved terms for that very reason.

Dyche, 46, has taken charge of 247 matches at Turf Moor, winning 97 and drawing 69 of those clashes.

