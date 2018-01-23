Slip of the Tongue: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Suggests Aubameyang Will Be Joining Him at Arsenal

New Arsenal man Henrikh Mkhitaryan sent fans into meltdown after appearing to welcome former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club during his social media unveiling.



The clip was posted on Arsenal's official YouTube channel, showing the newly signed Mkhitaryan posing in his new Gunners strip.



Fans, however, were quick to pick up on something the Armenian international did during the clip.



In the video posted, loud music can be heard in the background, during which the new Arsenal play-maker can be seen to mouth “Yo Pierre, do you want to come here?”.



The Gunners are reportedly in talks with the Gabon international about making the switch from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, in a deal thought to be worth around £60m, that would see him reunited with former team-mate Mkhitaryan.



BREAKING: Arsene Wenger confirms @Arsenal are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. #SSN pic.twitter.com/hTS9JiiwVE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2018

Arsene Wenger praised the arrival of the 29-year-old saying "Mkhitaryan can play on the wing or in midfield, so I believe he can play very well in many positions."



Furthermore, the Arsenal boss talked about a potential partnership between Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil: "That can help us as well because he can play together with Ozil as well as playmaker, so overall it’s a good move."



It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal could pull off an incredible deal for one of Europe's most wanted strikers in Aubameyang, however, it is looking ever more likely the former Borussia Dortmund team-mates will be reunited in North London at the Emirates Stadium.