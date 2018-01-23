Spanish Media Reports Link Gareth Bale With Sensational Return to the Premier League

Gareth Bale could be set for a spectacular return to the Premier League, after reports emerged in the Spanish media that a host of sides are keen on bringing him back to England.

The 28-year old has struggled with multiple injury problems during his time in Madrid, and could be offered a way out of the Spanish capital in the summer.

That is according to notorious gossip kings Don Balon, who report that Bale that has asked Florentino Perez to sanction a move away from the club.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all rumoured to be interested in signing the Wales international, whose injury problems have restricted him to only nine La Liga starts this season.

United have long been credited with interest in Bale, but with the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal going through on Monday, the Red Devils are unlikely to move for him at this time. Liverpool are keen to strengthen their attacking hand meanwhile, and have money in the bank after losing prized asset Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m earlier this month.

Though a move to Stamford Bridge would seem unlikely, the report claims that Chelsea could be interested as well. The Blues are likely to be focusing on fending off any approaches for Belgian superstar Eden Hazard though, with Los Blancos known admirers.



Former club Tottenham are also believed to be in the running, and Mauricio Pochettino admitted earlier in the season that Bale would be welcomed back with open arms should he wish to rejoin.

“Of course he's a fantastic player. I saw him in Madrid when we played there,” he said.



IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“I don’t have a close relationship with him or the people around him. But you never know what's going to happen in football.”

Whilst his future becomes the subject of media speculation, Bale will be keen to help Real build on the foundations of their 7-1 demolition of Deportivo at the weekend, a game in which the Welsh international scored twice.