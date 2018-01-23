Report: Tottenham Targets Ajax's David Neres as Backup to Malcom

Tottenham has its sights on a pair of rising stars.

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a possible swoop for Ajax youngster David Neres, in case they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Bordeaux winger Malcom.

Spurs are understood to be keen on bringing in a player to improve the wide areas, and the highly coveted Malcom is still thought to be top of their January wish list.

But his new boss Gus Poyet has come out and said that he intends not to sell him, meaning that could complicate negotiations - and as reported by Goal, Neres could be a possible alternative.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Brazil like Malcom, is one of Holland's brightest young talents, and could be available for around £35m.

He has been in dazzling form this term, scoring eight goals and assisting 11 times in 18 appearances for the second-placed side.

Spurs are not blessed with an array of natural wingers at present - only Heung-min Son and Erik Lamela have plied their trade there consistently throughout their careers.

With Georges-Kevin N'Koudou now out on loan at Burnley, the team are even lighter on wingers, and so it will be interesting to see if Mauricio Pochettino raids the market before January 31.

The club like a youth product of Ajax and currently boast three in Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Those three stars are evidence that Neres could well succeed at Tottenham in terms of personal development, which might be the encouragement he needs if the club come calling.

