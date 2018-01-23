Transfer Tug of War: Leicester City and Everton Set to Battle It Out Over Besiktas Star Dusko Tosic

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic has been linked with a move to the Premier League once again, with Everton and Leicester City named potential destinations for the towering centre half.


According to Fotomac, Leicester City is the preferred destination of the two, but for the club, not the player.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Fotomac claim that Besiktas club president Fikret Orman would prefer to open negotiations with Leicester City with a view to take striker Islam Slimani to Turkey as part of the deal.


Slimani hasn't impressed at Leicester since his club record £29m move from Sporting CP in 2016. The forward has found the back of the net on just one occasion this season. 


Everton have already done business with Besiktas this window, with Cenk Tosun moving to Goodison Park earlier this month however. 

The relationship between the two clubs that was established in during those negotiations may be beneficial to the Toffees in their pursuit of Tosic.

Tosic will need to make a decision regarding his future, especially with the World Cup in mind and the need to impress his national team manager.

The Serbian has been consistently impressive this season and has already been linked with moves to Stoke, Celtic and Tottenham over the last few weeks.

