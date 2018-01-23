Twitter Reacts to Man City's Hilarious Attempt to Steal the Limelight With New Kevin De Bruyne Deal

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

The media hype surrounding Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's swap deal has reached fever pitch in recent days, with the world clamouring for an announcement to be made.

It had been widely expected earlier in the transfer window that Sanchez would join former boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, as his departure from Arsenal became increasingly more likely.

The Citizens were put off by the potential cost of the deal though, allowing neighbourhood rivals United to cut in and seal his signature. Not to be outdone though, City had their own trick up their sleeve as they released a bombshell announcement of their own.

FIVE YEARS! #kevindebruyne #debruyne #kdb #mancity #mcfc #manchestercity

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on

Announcing their news at the same time as United revealed Sanchez had signed on the dotted line, City inundated their social media accounts with the news that star player Kevin De Bruyne had signed a new six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Naturally, the not so coincidental timing of their news was picked up across Twitter, with many fans and media outlets commenting on City's exceptional timing.

As Twitter went into meltdown over the news of Sanchez moving to Old Trafford AND De Bruyne signing a new long-term deal at City, the Belgian spoke to Man City's official website to discuss his decision to commit to the Citizens.

"I am really happy to have signed this new deal. As I've said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I've felt at home from day one.

"Not only are we winning - we are playing great football. It's a pleasure to be a part of and I'm really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years."

De Bruyne has eight goals in 32 games in all competitions for City this campaign

