Twitter Reacts to Man City's Hilarious Attempt to Steal the Limelight With New Kevin De Bruyne Deal

The media hype surrounding Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's swap deal has reached fever pitch in recent days, with the world clamouring for an announcement to be made.

It had been widely expected earlier in the transfer window that Sanchez would join former boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, as his departure from Arsenal became increasingly more likely.

The Citizens were put off by the potential cost of the deal though, allowing neighbourhood rivals United to cut in and seal his signature. Not to be outdone though, City had their own trick up their sleeve as they released a bombshell announcement of their own.

Announcing their news at the same time as United revealed Sanchez had signed on the dotted line, City inundated their social media accounts with the news that star player Kevin De Bruyne had signed a new six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Naturally, the not so coincidental timing of their news was picked up across Twitter, with many fans and media outlets commenting on City's exceptional timing.

Man City saved that De Bruyne new contract announcement for the moment that Man United announced Alexis Sanchez. Love it. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 22, 2018

Man City announce Kevin De Bruyne's 6 year contract extension at EXACTLY the same time as Man Utd announce the signing of Alexis Sànchez.



Classic 😂 pic.twitter.com/BG7dvDTjBH — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) January 22, 2018

Surely the best deal done today was by Man City with De Bruyne staying until 2023? Suspect they might have enjoyed taking a little gloss off that Alexis announcement mind. — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) January 22, 2018

Seriously! Have @ManCity just tried to to steel thunder from @ManUtd sanchez transfer by announcing that Kevin debruyne has signed a new contract?! Absolute jokers! #jokers — Danny Cartwright (@CartwrightDL) January 22, 2018

As Twitter went into meltdown over the news of Sanchez moving to Old Trafford AND De Bruyne signing a new long-term deal at City, the Belgian spoke to Man City's official website to discuss his decision to commit to the Citizens.

"I am really happy to have signed this new deal. As I've said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I've felt at home from day one.

"Not only are we winning - we are playing great football. It's a pleasure to be a part of and I'm really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years."