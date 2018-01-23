UEFA President to Begin Talks to Restore 'Financial Competitive Balance' to Football

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Aleksander Ceferin, the President of UEFA has revealed talks will soon begin to start curbing excessive finances in football, which could lead to a salary cap as well as limits on agents’ fees.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Ceferin said that his end goal is to stop the world’s richest clubs 'signing all the best players' and restore some ‘competitive balance’ to football’s current financial climate.

With Alexis Sanchez’s arrival at Manchester United making him the highest paid footballer in the history of English football (with reports of his salary going as high as £500k-a-week), Ceferin confirmed that measures would be discussed with key stakeholders including a “luxury tax”, where clubs would be fined for exceeding a specific wage limit.

He further explained that the money raised from this tax could potentially be evenly spread to that club’s rivals or put into “social responsibility programmes.”

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NEYMAR

He also revealed his intentions to impose a limit on the number of players a team could own or sign on loan, which if implemented would signal the end of teams like Chelsea hoarding a vast number of players and perpetually loaning them out rather than selling them to rivals.

A major part of Ceferin’s is to create a licensing system to remove some of the power currently held by players’ agents.

He explained how clubs who claimed they were being ‘held as hostages’ by agents had been told to pay the agent(s) in question 50% of the transfer fee or lose the opportunity to sign that player. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

Alternatively, he said some clubs have been strong-armed into package deals, where players all under the same agent are effectively imposed onto a club.

“This situation now is the worst,” he said, “because, you can be, if I exaggerate, a killer and still be an agent.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters