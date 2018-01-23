VIDEO: Archive Footage Shows Alexis Sanchez May Not of Dreamt of Playing for Manchester United

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

An old video interview with Alexis Sanchez has revealed the Chilean may not have dreamed of playing for Manchester United after all.

The 29-year old joined United in a blockbuster swap deal from Arsenal on Monday, in a move that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go in the opposite direction.

In his first interview with the club, Sanchez described his move to Old Trafford as a boyhood dream being fulfilled.

Good morning #MUFC fans! How are you feeling today? 😜 #Alexis7 @alexis_officia1

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on

"Since I was a boy I’ve always said my dream was to play for Manchester United," Sanchez told MUTV. "I’m not saying that because I’m here now... I always said as a kid that I’d like to play for United, and I once spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about it.

"We chatted for around twenty minutes. And I told him that it was my dream to come here to United."

His comments, however, appear to contradict a video that has resurfaced on Twitter, with the Chilean seemingly suggesting that he had no affinity towards any club whilst he was growing up.

Sanchez was completing a video interview for Arsenal at the time, which may be one reason as to why the Chilean didn't suggest he was a supporter of the Gunners great rivals.

With his move to Manchester United now completed, Sanchez has gone to reveal that he believes he has now moved to the biggest club in English football.

"I looked at the badge and my hairs just stood up on end because it’s a powerful club and the biggest in England."

The Red Devils are believed to have given Sanchez a four-and-a-half year contract worth a reported £600,000 per week, making him the highest paid player at the club. He could make his debut on Friday as United travel to League Two strugglers Yeovil Town in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

