Report: West Ham Nears Loan Deal for Inter Milan's Joao Mario

West Ham are close to completing the loan signing of Inter's Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario.

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

West Ham are close to completing the loan signing of Inter's Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

The Hammers' need for midfield reinforcements has been intensified by a hamstring injury picked up by Manuel Lanzini in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth, while the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll also face long spells on the sidelines.

West Ham are reported to have agreed a loan deal with Inter, and it will see the 25-year-old join the club for the rest of the season. The Hammers will also pay Inter a loan fee of £1.5m and a portion of Mario's wages while he is at the club, with an option to make the move permanent for £20m in the summer.

The Euro 2016 winner joined Inter from Portuguese giants Sporting CP in August 2016 for €40m, but has made just five Serie A starts and has yet to find the net for the Nerazzurri this season.

One of the main stumbling blocks of the move has apparently been convincing Mario to swap Serie A for the Premier League, although West Ham appear to have something of an ace up their sleeve in that regard, with Mario's international teammate Jose Fonte reportedly trying to persuade the midfielder to join him at the London Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters