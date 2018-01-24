Alexis Sanchez Clarifies as Gunners Hero Thierry Henry Insists He Never Told Star to Move to Man Utd

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says he never told Alexis Sanchez to leave the club and join Manchester United.

Sanchez has moved to Old Trafford with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way and the Chile international likened his departure to Henry's in 2007, when the Frenchman joined Barcelona, in an Instagram post thanking his former club.

In the post, Sanchez wrote: "I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn."





However, Henry has claimed he never told Sanchez to leave, tweeting: "I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.





"I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you."

The 40-year-old's stance has been reaffirmed by Sanchez, who stated it was a "personal decision" to leave.

Sanchez's move to United has been one of the most followed stories of the January transfer window, with Manchester City previously favourites to sign the former Udinese attacker after a summer of uncertainty before the Red Devils moved ahead.

I want to clarify that Henry never told me to leave the club, it was a personal decision ... he LOVES the club and someday it would be nice to see him as the arsenal coach because he loves the club ... — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) January 24, 2018

Sanchez scored 80 goals in 165 appearances for the Gunners, winning the FA Cup twice as well as a Community Shield but his future was left in the balance when Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Mkhitaryan has moved to the Emirates after an unsuccessful spell in Manchester, failing to convince Jose Mourinho of his pedigree and struggling for appearances in recent weeks.