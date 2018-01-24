Antonio Conte Defends 'Fantastic' Chelsea Work as Blues Struggle to Defend Premier League Title

Antonio Conte has defended the 'fantastic work' he has carried out at Chelsea this season despite failing to keep hold of their Premier League crown so far.

The Blues find themselves in third place in the standings but are a huge 15 points off runaway leaders Manchester City with 14 matches left to play this term.

Speaking ahead of his side's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal (h/t Sky Sports), Conte was quizzed about how he was performing this term - and the Italian was adamant that he and his players were doing their upmost to replicate the 'miracle' that was last season's title triumph.

He said: "This is already a good season, because we are doing 120 per cent. I'm doing a fantastic job; the same my players.

"There are two teams in this league who are top. The others have to fight for a place in the Champions League. Last season we did a fantastic job and did a little miracle. This season is showing this.

"The situation (at Chelsea) changes. The past can be one way. The present can be in another way. The future can be in another way. What happened three years, 10 years or eight years ago was totally different. Now we have to fight with our work."

The ex-Juventus and Italy head coach also appeared to hit out at those critics who insist that Chelsea's season will only be a success among the Stamford Bridge faithful if they pick up a trophy.

Chelsea have won two Premier League titles and a League Cup in the past four seasons, but Conte stated his belief that teams can still have very good seasons even if they don't land silverware.

He added: "It is not important if you reach the final or win a trophy or win the league. The most important thing is to see if the coach and players are working very well."