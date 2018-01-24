Arsenal will host Chelsea in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday, January 24.
The two drew 0–0 in the first leg of the matchup Jan 10.
Arsenal is coming off a 4–1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace over the weekend.
Chelsea beat Brighton 4–0 in a Premier League matchup this weekend.
Arsenal qualified for the Carabao Cup semifinal by beating West Ham, while Chelsea reached the semis after a win over Bournemouth.
The winner will face Manchester City in the final next month at Wembley Stadium.
See how to watch below:
How to watch
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN3, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: WatchESPN