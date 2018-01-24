Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Returns to Dutch Club MVV Maastricht On Loan

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has returned to Dutch second-tier side MVV Maastricht on loan.


The 19-year-old spent the 2016/17 season with the Dutch team, but was sent to newly-promoted first-division outfit VVV Venlo at the beginning of this season.

Having failed to establish himself in the Venlo squad, the Nigerian midfielder will be spending the rest of the season with Maastricht.

A statement on Maastricht's official website reads: “Attacking midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has returned to the Geusselt Stadium. As in the 2016-2017 season, Nwakali was loaned from Arsenal until the end of the current season.

“The 19-year-old Nwakali is under contract until June 2021 with the English Premier League club. Nwakali played 34 official matches for MVV Maastricht last season, during which he found the net three times.”‎

"MVV Maastricht only awaits the employment permit for the Nigerian, but it is expected that this will be a formality."

Ron Elsen, the club's manager has hailed Nwakali's abilities as an attacker.

(You may also be interested in - Alexis Sanchez Clarifies as Gunners Hero Thierry Henry Insists He Never Told Star to Move to Man Utd)

"Last season we have already seen that Kelechi is a multifunctional attacking midfielder, who has a nose for the final pass," he said. "He returns in an attacking and dominant way of playing, as MVV wants to use it. 

"He can play as a 10, but also as a hanging wing attacker. At VVV Venlo he has also shown at Eredivisieevel that he can be of value for the team in which he acts. At MVV Maastricht, however, he can collect even more minutes of play. We know what we can and should expect from him. That has absolutely weighed in our decision to bring him back to Maastricht."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters