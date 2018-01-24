Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali Returns to Dutch Club MVV Maastricht On Loan

Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has returned to Dutch second-tier side MVV Maastricht on loan.





The 19-year-old spent the 2016/17 season with the Dutch team, but was sent to newly-promoted first-division outfit VVV Venlo at the beginning of this season.

Having failed to establish himself in the Venlo squad, the Nigerian midfielder will be spending the rest of the season with Maastricht.

A statement on Maastricht's official website reads: “Attacking midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has returned to the Geusselt Stadium. As in the 2016-2017 season, Nwakali was loaned from Arsenal until the end of the current season.

Nwakali was on loan at VVV Venlo but struggled for game time this season. He returns to MVV who have promised him more minutes.



“The 19-year-old Nwakali is under contract until June 2021 with the English Premier League club. Nwakali played 34 official matches for MVV Maastricht last season, during which he found the net three times.”‎

"MVV Maastricht only awaits the employment permit for the Nigerian, but it is expected that this will be a formality."

Ron Elsen, the club's manager has hailed Nwakali's abilities as an attacker.

"Last season we have already seen that Kelechi is a multifunctional attacking midfielder, who has a nose for the final pass," he said. "He returns in an attacking and dominant way of playing, as MVV wants to use it.

"He can play as a 10, but also as a hanging wing attacker. At VVV Venlo he has also shown at Eredivisieevel that he can be of value for the team in which he acts. At MVV Maastricht, however, he can collect even more minutes of play. We know what we can and should expect from him. That has absolutely weighed in our decision to bring him back to Maastricht."