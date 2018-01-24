Arsene Wenger Admits Henrikh Mkhitaryan Confidence Concerns After Difficult Man Utd Spell

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Arsène Wenger has claimed that he doesn't know just how badly Henrikh Mkhitaryan's confidence has been affected by his troubled time at Old Trafford.

The French manager admitted that he does "worry" about how new signing Mkhitaryan will adapt after a relatively unsuccessful spell at Manchester United. 

However, Wenger has said that the Armenian playmaker, who is cup-tied for Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, will have a "new chance" to light up the Premier League after signing a long-term contract in north London.

"Yes, of course you worry about how much it has affected him," Wenger admitted, as quoted by Sky Sports. "But as well it's a new chance for him, what you want in life is a new chance and I'm sure with his quality that he will take it.

"I met him at the time [he moved to United], at the time we were close but in the end, it didn't work."

The Arsenal manager then opened up about where he is looking to deploy Mkhitaryan in his first-team, with a position on the wing or through the middle available for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

"He can play in different positions. But personally I first see him first in a wide position, but I'm thinking about him possibly to play through the middle."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters