Arsene Wenger Admits Henrikh Mkhitaryan Confidence Concerns After Difficult Man Utd Spell

Arsène Wenger has claimed that he doesn't know just how badly Henrikh Mkhitaryan's confidence has been affected by his troubled time at Old Trafford.

The French manager admitted that he does "worry" about how new signing Mkhitaryan will adapt after a relatively unsuccessful spell at Manchester United.

However, Wenger has said that the Armenian playmaker, who is cup-tied for Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, will have a "new chance" to light up the Premier League after signing a long-term contract in north London.

"Yes, of course you worry about how much it has affected him," Wenger admitted, as quoted by Sky Sports. "But as well it's a new chance for him, what you want in life is a new chance and I'm sure with his quality that he will take it.

"I met him at the time [he moved to United], at the time we were close but in the end, it didn't work."

The Arsenal manager then opened up about where he is looking to deploy Mkhitaryan in his first-team, with a position on the wing or through the middle available for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

"He can play in different positions. But personally I first see him first in a wide position, but I'm thinking about him possibly to play through the middle."