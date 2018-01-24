Arsene Wenger Believes People 'Kill Us' Despite Illustrious Cup Record

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was straight to the point at his pre-match press conference yesterday, as he suggested that rival teams' failures more often than not, go under the radar. 

The Gunners entertain Chelsea at the Emirates this evening in the second leg of the Caraboa Cup semi-finals as they look to book their tenth visit to Wembley in four years. 

However, when asked about the prospect of another trip to Wembley, the Telegraph's  Jeremy Wilson reported that Wenger was very snappy in his response - pointing out that people focus more on the teams who haven't recently featured in a final compared with those who have.

Tottenham and Liverpool are teams that have been admired in English football for their style of play under managers Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp. Despite this, the pair are yet to win any significant silverware since arriving at their respective clubs. 

Wenger is right to point out the shortcomings of his rival managers given the way he has been portrayed in the media over the last few seasons, but also because he boasts several records in English football's elite cup competitions.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

Although Arsenal last won the Caraboa Cup nearly twenty-five years ago, they boast the best record in the FA Cup with thirteen honours to their name. 

Wednesday night's opponents Chelsea are unbeaten since the start of the New Year, but fans will be hoping that Wenger's side can succeed and put themselves in with a chance of winning a long-awaited League Cup once more.  

