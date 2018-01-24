Barcelona Plan Summer Swoop for Arthur After Starlet 'Makes it Clear' He Wants to Join

Barcelona are reportedly aiming to secure the signing of 21-year-old Gremio midfielder Arthur at the end of the season as they continue to invest in the squad following the recent captures of Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina this month.

Arthur has been linked with Barça for some time and speculation exploded in December of last year when he was pictured wearing the club's famous shirt during a meeting with Camp Nou technical secretary Robert Fernandez.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Fernandez had been to see Arthur play for Gremio in the two-legged final of the Copa Libertadores, which the Brazilian club won, with the rising star earning rave reviews.

That premature picture caused an understandable uproar, though, leading some to question if Barça had blown their chance of a deal, not least because it was soon rumoured that Real Madrid and Chelsea were also keeping tabs on Arthur and the situation.

Several weeks on, Barça seem to remain confident. According to the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Arthur had made it clear during that meeting with Fernandez and intermediaries that it is his dream to play for the club - he is a particular fan of living legend Andres Iniesta.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

At the same time, however, it is noted that Arthur has no intention of slipping out of the 'back door' at Gremio and has a loyalty to the club that developed him. This one will all have to be concluded with good relations and smiling faces.

MD suggests that while Gremio are keen to receive €50m, the full value of Arthur's release clause, Barça are looking to pay a figure of around half that at €25m, which is still a sizeable fee.

As a further gesture, Barça could also temporarily leave Arthur with Gremio on loan.