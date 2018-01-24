Bavaria Bound? Bayern Munich Interested in Bale But Aren't Willing to Pay Real Madrid's Asking Price

Bayern Munich are rumoured to be considering a €100m offer for Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale.

Bale has been linked with an exit every transfer window since signing from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, but has never really looked like leaving.

Great performance today! We need to work on this and keep improving ⚽⚽ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/qX47s8csdI — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) January 21, 2018

According to Don Balon (H/T the Daily Star), Bayern are aiming to beat Manchester United to the Welshman and will offer €100m to sign him as a replacement for the ageing Arjen Robben. However, German source Bild have seen to it that Munich logic prevails.





Said outlet points out that the player's release clause stands at €500m, a fee no club would be willing to pay for an oft-injured 28-year-old, even in today's market. But they did note that the Bavarian side could possibly look into spending €80m-€100m in the future.





Even that seems a bit off, though, considering the fact that the German champions stayed away from Alexis Sanchez for the very same reason.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Everyone is talking about building a new team and how Bayern Munich's future must be shaped,” club president Uli Hoeness told Kicker last summer.

“And then Bayern does exactly that - signs young players between 20 and 22 - and is criticised once again.

“But you can't build a new team with €100m transfers for 29 and 30-year-olds. That isn't a policy.

“Either we go down this road with all these young players, all getting a chance to play, or we don't go down this road.”

Bayern haven't even reached the €50m mark when it comes to transfers; and their most expensive signing, Corentin Tolisso, cost them €41.5m.





They don't look quite ready to splash three-figure sums on players just yet - especially not 28-year-old attackers who have trouble remaining healthy.