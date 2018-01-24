Dani Alves Posts Controversial Message on Twitter After High-Profile Sending Off vs Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves could have landed himself in hot water with the French FA after the Brazilian posted a damning Instagram message about a Ligue 1 referee.

Clément Turpin, who took charge of PSG's match against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, dismissed Alves for his animated protests to awarding a free-kick.

The former Barcelona defender was set to receive a yellow card for a late challenge on Tanguy Ndombele. However, Alves reacted angrily and appeared to scream in the referee's face - prompting Turpin to brandish a red card

"Decisions were taken, the battle was already lost, but I continue to think that Mr Referee lost his way with this decision," Alves wrote, quoted by GFFN.

"Since when has disagreeing equalled a lack of respect. If you want to say that it was my fault, you can, that is free, and likewise I have shoulders that are considerably large and a pair of balls that ensure I am always standing upright."

It is unknown if Alves will receive any further punishment from the Fédération Française de Football (FFF) for his reaction against Lyon.

However, it is likely that the governing body will look into his social media message directed towards the referee and could decide to punish Alves even further.

Lyon players could be seen surrounding the referee and suggesting that another PSG player should have been given their marching orders after Marco Veratti appeared to accidentally knock the red card from Turpin's hand - something which Brazilian defender Marcelo was sent off for against Angers earlier this season.