Daniel Sturridge Could Return to Liverpool Squad for West Brom Clash Despite Inter Speculation

Daniel Sturridge could be included in Liverpool's squad for Saturday's FA Cup clash with West Brom as speculation over his future continues, the Liverpool Echo have reported.

The England international appeared set for an exit after Inter made a loan offer which was deemed acceptable.

Sturridge is reportedly stalling over a move because he would prefer to join Sevilla. The Spanish club have, however, yet to make a serious offer.

Sturridge wants to leave.. but he might end up playing on Saturday.https://t.co/Rx5HZN1qOn — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 24, 2018

This standstill over a proposed transfer means that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is now considering playing Sturridge against West Brom.

The 28-year-old is said to be "desperate" to return to the first team having not featured since December 6th due to illness and subsequently a hamstring injury.

Sturridge did not travel with his teammates to Monday's 1-0 Premier League defeat against lowly Swansea.

The former Manchester City forward reportedly informed Liverpool earlier this month that he intends to leave the club before the close of the transfer window.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp is reluctant to lose Sturridge, but is willing to sanction a move if an adequate offer is made.

Inter are believed to have met Liverpool's demands with a loan offer which would cover the player's wages until May.

Sturridge, who is reportedly determined to play regular football as he looks to earn a place in England's World Cup squad, must now make a decision on his future before the close of the window.

If no club joins Inter in attempting to sign Sturridge, and the striker opts not to make a switch to Italy, he will remain at Liverpool and fight for his place.