Planet Fútbol TV: Alexis Sanchez Transfer Fallout; Special Guests Don Garber, Aly Wagner

We hit the full spectrum of current topics in the world of soccer, spanning from big transfers, to the U.S. women's team, to MLS expansion, to the U.S. Soccer election and beyond in the latest episode of Planet Fútbol TV.

By Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray
January 24, 2018

The transfer window is in full swing overseas, but as MLS gears up for another season, clubs are opening up the checkbooks stateside as well.

The 10th episode of Planet Fútbol TV kicks off with transfer talk after the massive Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan player swap and Atlanta United's MLS-record $15 million signing of rising Argentine star Ezequiel Barco

The U.S. women's national team also returned to action, kicking off its 2018 with a 5-1 thrashing of Denmark, sparked by Mallory Pugh and Julie Ertz. Speaking of the reigning U.S. Women's Player of the Year, it was a big weekend for her and her husband, with Julie scoring in the win and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz reaching the Super Bowl, and we discuss the latest American sports power couple.

We're also joined by a pair of special guests. MLS commissioner Don Garber is in studio to give his stance and outlook on the Columbus Crew's situation and its potential relocation to Austin, Texas, the upcoming U.S. Soccer election and David Beckham's expansion quest in Miami. Former U.S. women's star and current Fox Sports analyst Aly Wagner joins as well, discussing her rise as a broadcaster, the U.S. women's team and what she's keeping an eye on ahead of this summer's World Cup. 

Watch the full episode of Planet Fútbol TV above, and you can watch all previous editions via Amazon Channels, where you can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

