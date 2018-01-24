Report: Edin Dzeko's Agent in London to Finalize Chelsea Transfer

Edin Dzeko appears headed to Stamford Bridge.

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

According to CalcioMercato, Edin Dzeko's agent has arrived in London to complete his move to Premier League champions Chelsea. 

The Bosnian hit-man is now set to be dropped to the bench for tonight's match against Sampdoria, with the move looking ever closer. 

Although there have been reports of a roadblock in the transfer, it seems the deal is now expected to go ahead, coupled with the signing of Roma team-mate Emerson.

Dzeko has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the London club, which would see him return to the Premier League, after his previous stint with Manchester City. A fee has also been agreed but finer details such as bonuses and add-on's still need to be finalised. 

The Sun reports that the deal could be completed as early as Thursday.

The Blues are looking for an alternative forward option, with Alvaro Morata currently struggling for goals, and it appears after being linked with a long list of strikers, they might well have found their man. 

The former City man excelled in his time in England, scoring 50 goals in 130 games, many of which were off the bench. Since then he has continued to prove his worth, becoming a pivotal part of Roma's attack.

The deal may still collapse however, with Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco suggesting Dzeko will start against U.C. Sampdoria, saying in his pre-match press conference:

''As things stand at the moment, he will (start). Obviously I’m going to have to assess things and see what frame of mind he’s in. I’ll speak to him about it.''

