Everton in Talks With PSV Eindhoven Director of Football Marcel Brands Over Move to Goodison Park

Everton are attempting to bring the PSV Eindhoven director of football Marcel Brands to Goodison Park.

The Mirror report that the Toffees are looking for someone with global experience to work alongside their current director of football Steve Walsh.





Brands has been at PSV since 2010 where he left his role as technical director at AZ Alkmaar. He oversaw a brilliant period of success at AZ where he hired manager Louis Van Gaal.





Success initially came in Europe, as they reached the semi finals in the UEFA Cup in Van Gaal's first season in 2004/05, losing to Sporting Lisbon.

Everton are interested in Marcel Brands, director of football of PSV, according to De Telegraaf. Interesting. #efc pic.twitter.com/WSm5xCnUnS — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) January 24, 2018

They would follow that up with a quarter final appearance two seasons later losing to Werder Bremen. In the 2008/09 season, AZ won only their second Eredivisie title and their first since 1981.





Brands then moved to PSV and has made £200m in transfer profits for the club. He has signed and sold players such as Gino Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Kevin Strootman.





Brands could certainly offer plenty of experience to Everton, who have had a rollercoaster season on and off the field.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After finishing 7th last season and after a busy summer in the transfer window there were high hopes that the Toffees could make a bid for the Champions League places. However, by the end of October, they were in the relegation zone and manager Ronald Koeman was sacked.





David Unsworth took temporary charge for a month before handing over the reins to Sam Allardyce. After an initial good run, Everton are now winless in six and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

They face Leicester at Goodison Park next Wednesday before a trip to Arsenal.