Everton in Talks With PSV Eindhoven Director of Football Marcel Brands Over Move to Goodison Park

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Everton are attempting to bring the PSV Eindhoven director of football Marcel Brands to Goodison Park. 

The Mirror report that the Toffees are looking for someone with global experience to work alongside their current director of football Steve Walsh


Brands has been at PSV since 2010 where he left his role as technical director at AZ Alkmaar. He oversaw a brilliant period of success at AZ where he hired manager Louis Van Gaal. 


Success initially came in Europe, as they reached the semi finals in the UEFA Cup in Van Gaal's first season in 2004/05, losing to Sporting Lisbon. 

They would follow that up with a quarter final appearance two seasons later losing to Werder Bremen. In the 2008/09 season, AZ won only their second Eredivisie title and their first since 1981. 


Brands then moved to PSV and has made £200m in transfer profits for the club. He has signed and sold players such as Gino Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Kevin Strootman. 


Brands could certainly offer plenty of experience to Everton, who have had a rollercoaster season on and off the field. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After finishing 7th last season and after a busy summer in the transfer window there were high hopes that the Toffees could make a bid for the Champions League places. However, by the end of October, they were in the relegation zone and manager Ronald Koeman was sacked. 


David Unsworth took temporary charge for a month before handing over the reins to Sam Allardyce. After an initial good run, Everton are now winless in six and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Merseyside rivals Liverpool. 

They face Leicester at Goodison Park next Wednesday before a trip to Arsenal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters