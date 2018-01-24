Former Red Devil Otis Khan Suspended for Yeovil Town's FA Cup Tie Against Manchester United

Yeovil Town midfielder Otis Khan will miss Friday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United - his boyhood club - after being issued with a five-game ban.

Khan was sent off for 'shoving' referee Kevin Johnson in last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Chesterfield in League Two.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Speaking after the Chesterfield defeat, Yeovil manager Darren Way told the club's official website: "I look at the crowd’s response, their bench’s response, I’ve seen the incident myself… I don’t really know what to say because the decision was that bad.

''I do feel a little bit sorry for Otis because one man by not making that decision has almost shattered his dreams.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

“You’ve got a broken lad in (the dressing room). I’m gutted for the player; nothing will happen from the other aspect, and there will only be one punishment. Nothing else will come of it and that’s what disappoints me.”

Subsequently, the FA have announced that Khan will now serve a five-game ban, increased from the original three-game suspension.

A statement released by The FA on Tuesday reads: "Yeovil appealed the red card, however, they failed to convince an Independent Regulatory Commission that the referee made an obvious error in sending the player off.

"Furthermore, the Independent Regulatory Commission increased the player’s standard suspension of three matches by an additional two matches as it considered the appeal had no prospect of success.

"The decision cannot be appealed."

After coming through the academy at Manchester United, Khan moved to Sheffield United at the age of 16. He went on to have loan spells at Buxton, Matlock Town and Barrow before earning a permanent move to Barnsley in 2016. After making just three appearances at Oakwell, Khan moved to Yeovil Town and has flourished under the management of Darren Way.

The 22-year-old midfielder issued a heartfelt apology via Twitter on Sunday, insisting that 'there was no intention' to make contact with the referee.

Khan goes on to write: "I am absolutely heartbroken at this time because my dreams of playing against my boyhood club are in doubt.

"It's the worst time of my life at this moment."

League Two outfit Yeovil host Manchester United at Huish Park on Friday, in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup. The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BBC One (kick-off 19:55 GMT).