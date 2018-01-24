Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle to Sleep at Club Stadium for Homeless Charity

Chairman of Huddersfield Town FC Dean Hoyle shall spend the night at the John Smith's Stadium, the night before the club's crunch match against Swansea in March.

Local dignitaries and fans of Huddersfield shall accompany Hoyle in sleeping in concourse of the stadium in an effort to raise money for charities focused on helping homeless people.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The "Big Sleep Out" initiative was born out of a request from the Huddersfield Mission to fund those less fortunate. Each participant must raise at least £100 to take part.





Speaking to Huddersfield's official website, Hoyle believed he and the fans could make a difference to the homeless community.





"Having seen a funding plea from the Huddersfield Mission run by the Examiner, we decided this was something we could get involved with and make a difference.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"We paid several visits to the Huddersfield Mission and Mission Cafe, and it quickly became clear to us that homelessness is a very complicated issue.





"Homelessness is not exclusive to people out on the street; there are so many people in our community who 'sofa-surf' or live in inadequate housing."

A record 728.6kg of food was collected by volunteers and #LFC staff for the foodbank at Anfield on Saturday! 👏https://t.co/WKpNQXQncS pic.twitter.com/ugMj2utTPF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2017

It's not the first time football fans have greatly helped the less fortunate.In the first Merseyside Derby of the season, Liverpool and Everton fans each donated close to a tonne of food for struggling families.





Up North, Celtic fans have donated hordes of food for five years in a row, as part of a charitable event set up by the fans.