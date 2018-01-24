Inter Loan Move or Bust for Sturridge as Liverpool Struggle to Part With Outcast Striker

Liverpool are struggling to entice interested clubs in taking Daniel Sturridge off their hands - with an Inter Milan loan move the only deal on the table.

The Liverpool Echo understands that the Reds have not exactly been inundated with offers for the outcast striker, whose high salary packet is thought to be behind a lack of concrete movement from potential suitors.

Inter's loan deal is the only option available to Liverpool over allowing Sturridge to leave as the goalscorer looks for more regular football ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Sturridge has only started five games for Liverpool this season and has often failed to break into Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup over his perceived lack of work rate and susceptibility to injuries.

His desire to leave to find first-team football has only been hampered by Liverpool's apparent £30m price tag on his head, with no clubs wanting to pay that fee for such an injury-prone individual.

La Liga side Sevilla were touted as rivals to Inter Milan for his signature, but talk on a move to Spain has cooled recently - and it now seems that it's either a Serie A switch or bust for the 28-year-old.

I Nerazzurri are willing to pay a loan fee and all of Sturridge's wages - thought to be around £120,000-a-week - until the end of the season in a bid to get Liverpool round the negotiating table.

Inter would also be open to talks over a permanent transfer in the summer if Sturridge performs well, stays fit and has a good World Cup with England if he is selected as part of Gareth Southgate's 23-man party in May.

The Italian side are unable to buy him outright this month due to Financial Fair Play constraints, and it is now up to Sturridge to decide whether a temporary spell at San Siro is one he is open to.

Roma are also thought to have a passing interest in Sturridge, but will only move for him if they sell Edin Dzeko to Chelsea.

