Inter Plan Hammers Swap Deal as West Ham Persist With Move for Portugal Star Joao Mario

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Inter Milan are willing to offload Portuguese flop Joao Mario to West Ham this month, as long as they receive Hammers midfielder Pedro Obiang as part of the deal. 

It was believed that Mario wasn't too keen on joining the Premier League side and rejected a loan move to the Olympic Stadium earlier in the window and instead, fight for his place in Luciano Spaletti's side. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

However, following injuries to attacking stars Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic, West Ham have upped their pursuit of new recruitments and are now close to agreeing a deal with Inter for the Euro 2016 winner.

According to Tuttomercattoweb, the Italian giants are willing to offload the midfielder to West Ham, as long as Pedro Obiang was included in a potential deal. 

Obiang is no stranger to Italian football, with the Spaniard plying his trade for Sampdoria for five seasons before moving to West Ham in 2015.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Premier League rivals Everton has also registered interest in Mario, with his future appearing to lie away from San Siro.

Signed from Sporting CP in 2016 for £40m, Mario has failed to capture the form he showcased at Euro 2016 as Portugal went on to win the competition. The 25-year-old has only started five Serie A games this season, making a further nine appearances off the bench. 

