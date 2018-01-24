Kylian Mbappe Declared Fit To Face Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that wonderkid Klylian Mbappe did not suffer a 'traumatic' injury in last weekend's defeat at the hands of Lyon. Although previous reports had suggested that Mbappe would miss the first leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League tie with Real Madrid, the teenager now looks set to be fit to face Los Galacticos.

Mbappe, 19, suffered a collision with the opposition goalkeeper during their fixture against Lyon, but will fortunately be back in time for their fixture against Real Madrid, according to reports from Marca.

Despite this, the 19-year-old wonderkid will not feature in Paris Saint-Germain's next two fixtures to act as a precaution for the Champions League fixture.

Once translated, the tweet read: "Just a message to tell you that I am fine, more fear than harm despite the shock. Without grudge A. Lopes and thank you all for your messages."





In addition to Mbappe, Neymar will also not feature in their next game against Guingamp as he is nursing a thigh strain.





Paris-Saint Germain suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lyon within their previous fixture. Therefore, even without Neymar and Mbappe, PSG will look to continue their run of form prior to the Lyon fixture as they chase down the Ligue 1 title.







