Kylian Mbappe Declared Fit To Face Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that wonderkid Klylian Mbappe did not suffer a 'traumatic' injury in last weekend's defeat at the hands of Lyon. Although previous reports had suggested that Mbappe would miss the first leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League tie with Real Madrid, the teenager now looks set to be fit to face Los Galacticos. 

Mbappe, 19, suffered a collision with the opposition goalkeeper during their fixture against Lyon, but will fortunately be back in time for their fixture against Real Madrid, according to reports from Marca.

Despite this, the 19-year-old wonderkid will not feature in Paris Saint-Germain's next two fixtures to act as a precaution for the Champions League fixture. 

SMILE ✌🏽😃

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on

Mbappe also took to social media and let his 827,000 followers know that he is in a stable condition and is expected to return soon. 


Once translated, the tweet read: "Just a message to tell you that I am fine, more fear than harm despite the shock. Without grudge A. Lopes and thank you all for your messages."


In addition to Mbappe, Neymar will also not feature in their next game against Guingamp as he is nursing a thigh strain. 


Paris-Saint Germain suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lyon within their previous fixture. Therefore, even without Neymar and Mbappe, PSG will look to continue their run of form prior to the Lyon fixture as they chase down the Ligue 1 title. 



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters