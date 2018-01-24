Leeds United will "reopen consultation" on their new badge after it was widely criticized, the club's managing director Angus Kinnear has said.

The new design, which was revealed on Twitter, received an almost exclusively negative response from supporters.

It was described as "horrendous" and "awful", attracting 9,000 comments, many of which were in dismay.

"6 months of research," Leeds' official Twitter account wrote alongside an image of the badge. "10,000 people consulted.

"Ready for the next 100 years."

"We need to reopen the consultation process," Kinnear admitted in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds. "Because the direction is so distinctive and breaks with a lot of conventions, that consultation process hasn't gone deep enough."

That may not reassure the club's fans, 51,000 of whom had signed an online petition to have the badge changed within an hour of its unveiling.

What have you done, Leeds United? From the sublime to the .... pic.twitter.com/x7Hq74Oxse — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 24, 2018

It has been designed with the intention of marking Leeds' centenary in 2019 and will be used from the start of next season.

"I genuinely feel excited about the passion of Leeds fans. It's slightly unfortunate it's been demonstrated in this way but it reinforces what a big fanbase we are," Kinnear added.

"Transparency has been at the heart of everything we do. We're not going to hide. We're big enough to take the feedback and engage with supporters and they should trust us to do the right thing."

A newly-designed Everton badge was met with similar distaste by fans in 2013, leading to a redesign after complaints over the removal of the club motto.