Man Utd' Eric Bailly Aiming to Return Ahead of Champions League Match Against Sevilla

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is looking to start playing again as early as next month, ahead of his side's Champions League fixture against Spanish side Sevilla.

The Ivorian has been out since the beginning of November with both groin and ankle injuries, but could be back in time to face United's next Champions League opponents.

According to a report in The Times, the player is now going through running exercises at the club's Carrington training facility and is making great progress.

"Eric Bailly, meanwhile, is targeting a return to action in United’s Champions League match against Sevilla next month," the tabloid reports.


"Bailly, the centre half, had surgery on his ankle last month after suffering an injury on international duty with Ivory Coast. Mourinho said at the time Bailly could be out for up to three months, but it is understood the centre back expects to be fit for United’s Champions League last-16 first-leg encounter with the Spanish club on February 21.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Bailly has recently started running at Carrington and United’s medical staff have been pleased by his progress."

If Bailly does return in time for the second phase of the Champions League, it will come as a huge boost to United. Jose Mourinho's side is already doing quite well defensively, and having the 23-year-old back available will give the manager a variety of options.

(You may also be interested in: Alexis Sanchez Clarifies as Gunners Hero Thierry Henry Insists He Never Told Star to Move to Man Utd)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have brought Alexis Sanchez in from Arsenal, with one of the club's senior scouts revealing that Mourinho had been tracking the Chilean since his Chelsea days.

“During José’s second spell at Chelsea, there was a lot of interest. It was between Chelsea and Barcelona, but he chose the Catalans for understandable reasons.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters