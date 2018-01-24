Man Utd' Eric Bailly Aiming to Return Ahead of Champions League Match Against Sevilla

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is looking to start playing again as early as next month, ahead of his side's Champions League fixture against Spanish side Sevilla.

The Ivorian has been out since the beginning of November with both groin and ankle injuries, but could be back in time to face United's next Champions League opponents.

According to a report in The Times, the player is now going through running exercises at the club's Carrington training facility and is making great progress.

"Eric Bailly, meanwhile, is targeting a return to action in United’s Champions League match against Sevilla next month," the tabloid reports.





"Bailly, the centre half, had surgery on his ankle last month after suffering an injury on international duty with Ivory Coast. Mourinho said at the time Bailly could be out for up to three months, but it is understood the centre back expects to be fit for United’s Champions League last-16 first-leg encounter with the Spanish club on February 21.

"Bailly has recently started running at Carrington and United’s medical staff have been pleased by his progress."

If Bailly does return in time for the second phase of the Champions League, it will come as a huge boost to United. Jose Mourinho's side is already doing quite well defensively, and having the 23-year-old back available will give the manager a variety of options.

