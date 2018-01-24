Mats Hummels Downplays Bayern Munich's Chances of European Glory

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels says he 'does not believe it is possible' for his side to win this season's UEFA Champions League.

Hummels has been within touching distance of winning the Champions League previously, when he was a member of Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side who reached the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley - before losing 2-1 to his current side Bayern.

In an interview with 100% Bundesliga at Nitro, the German centre-half conceded 'we could get lucky' but believes Bayern 'will have to improve in a lot of areas' if they have any chance of winning Europe's biggest club competition.

Despite Hummels' claims, Bayern Munich are second-favourites with bookmakers to win the Champions League, with odds of 11/2 available for Jupp Heynckes' side.


Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are running away with the Premier League, have been installed as favourites to be crowned European champions - 7/2 being the best price currently available.

The former Borussia Dortmund captain was also critical of the Bundesliga, suggesting that the German top division's standing within Europe is preventing Bayern Munich from achieving continental success.


"We must continue to improve if we are to have a chance in Europe," he said. "We are nowhere near where we want to be.

"Other leagues are clearly ahead. The Spanish and the English leagues are the strongest. We have to be careful not to slip behind other leagues."

Bayern Munich face a last-16 tie against Beşiktaş next month, but will face a tough path to the final with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among the teams still left in the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters