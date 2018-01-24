Mats Hummels Downplays Bayern Munich's Chances of European Glory

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels says he 'does not believe it is possible' for his side to win this season's UEFA Champions League.

Hummels has been within touching distance of winning the Champions League previously, when he was a member of Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side who reached the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley - before losing 2-1 to his current side Bayern.

In an interview with 100% Bundesliga at Nitro, the German centre-half conceded 'we could get lucky' but believes Bayern 'will have to improve in a lot of areas' if they have any chance of winning Europe's biggest club competition.

Despite Hummels' claims, Bayern Munich are second-favourites with bookmakers to win the Champions League, with odds of 11/2 available for Jupp Heynckes' side.





Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are running away with the Premier League, have been installed as favourites to be crowned European champions - 7/2 being the best price currently available.

Bundesliga goals for Bayern:



9️⃣4️⃣ Lewandowski

9️⃣3️⃣ Robben



Favourite No10 & No9 in the #UCL? 💪 pic.twitter.com/p6dHqcU6vr — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 22, 2018

The former Borussia Dortmund captain was also critical of the Bundesliga, suggesting that the German top division's standing within Europe is preventing Bayern Munich from achieving continental success.





"We must continue to improve if we are to have a chance in Europe," he said. "We are nowhere near where we want to be.

"Other leagues are clearly ahead. The Spanish and the English leagues are the strongest. We have to be careful not to slip behind other leagues."

Mats Hummels believes Bayern Munich have to improve to win the Champions League, telling 100% Bundesliga it's "possible, but with the way we play until now I think it's not possible to win. For sure you can be lucky, but I think we have to improve in different sections". #FCB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 23, 2018

Bayern Munich face a last-16 tie against Beşiktaş next month, but will face a tough path to the final with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among the teams still left in the competition.