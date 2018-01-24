Monaco are in negotiations with Leicester over a loan deal for striker Islam Slimani, according to the Daily Mail.

The French club are reportedly offering a loan fee of €1.5m, half of the total Leicester want for the Algerian forward.

Slimani is believed to be hopeful of a move to a Premier League club, although the Foxes would prefer not to sell to a domestic rival.

Monaco are now considered favorites to complete a deal for the 29-year-old, with Besiktas, Southampton and Newcastle also interested.

Slimani has started just once in the Premier League since September, and is expected to leave the club following manager Claude Puel's admission that there are too many strikers in his squad.

"For Slimani, I cannot give all the ties about an individual player," the Frenchman told Sky Sports last week.

"I repeat, that since the beginning, that we have a lot of strikers. We need to make a good balance for the team, to give game time for all the players.

"We will see if some players can win some game time at other clubs but we have to discuss with these players."

Slimani joined Leicester in the summer of 2016 for a club-record £28m from Sporting CP, but has struggled to make an impact.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign but has found his opportunities increasingly limited since dismissal of Craig Shakespeare and the appointment of Puel.