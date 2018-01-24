New England Women's Boss Phil Nevile Deletes His Twitter Account After Sexist Posts Are Dug Up

England women's newly appointed head coach Phil Neville has taken his Twitter account down, as users discovered seemingly sexist posts from the past.

Neville was announced as England women's boss on Tuesday, signing a deal until 2021. He replaces Mark Sampson, who was sacked from the position following inappropriate conduct allegations.

Since the former Manchester United and Everton star retired as a player in 2013, he has been involved in a few coaching roles, but this represents his fist foray into first team management.

The 41-year-old was a first-team coach at Manchester United in the 2013/14 season and then briefly the Salford City caretaker boss in 2015. The ex-England international later became Valencia's assistant manager, where he remained until 2016.

However, after landing his new job this week, Neville is now in the centre of controversy. This is after some of his old posts on Twitter were discovered that appeared to be sexist, which led to him deleting his Twitter account, according to the Daily Mail.

Among those tweets, one from July 2011 read: "Relax I'm back chilled- just battered the wife!!! Feel better now!"

Another from January 2012 wrote: "When I said morning men I thought the women would of been busy preparing breakfast/getting kids ready/making the beds-sorry morning women!"

Speaking after he got the England women's job, according to the BBC, Neville said: "I am honoured to be given the chance to lead England. With the new coaching team we are putting in place, we can help the players build on their great progress in recent years.

"There is no greater honour than representing your country and it will be a privilege to do it again."