Recent Barcelona signings Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina have been named in their latest squad to face RCD Espanyol in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinal.

The game on Thursday night could see the eagerly anticipated debuts of the two as Barcelona look to progress to the semifinals and defend the Copa Del Rey title they currently hold.

Barcelona are having yet another dominating season. The Catalan club have yet to lose a La Liga game and have comfortably qualified for the Champions League knockout phase. They are 11 points clear of second place Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and with the new additions, look to be an even bigger threat to opposing teams.

It was also revealed today that Coutinho would wear the number 14 shirt at the Nou Camp, the same number that Johan Cruyff, Thierry Henry and Javier Mascherano previously wore.

The Catalan giants signed Coutinho from Liverpool for a fee of £142m - the second highest transfer fee paid in the history of football - who they had been tracking since last summer. They hope he will act as a straight replacement for Neymar - who the club sold to PSG for £198m in the summer.

As for Mina, he was the first ever Colombian player to sign for Barcelona when he joined from Brazilian side Palmeiras for a fee of around £10m. He signed a five-and-a-half year deal and will wear the number 24 shirt, with fans eager to see what he can bring to the squad.

The pair will also be available to make their La Liga debuts on Sunday when Barcelona host Deportivo Alaves at Nou Camp.