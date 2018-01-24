Newcastle Fans Suggest Swap Deal for West Ham Ace Javier Hernandez Amid Lack of Transfer Activity

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

As frustrations grow with the lack of transfer activity, Newcastle fans have taken to suggesting deals themselves, with a swap deal involving Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Hernandez being proposed.

Despite being linked with numerous names this month Newcastle have only completed one deal, bringing in Chelsea wide man Kenedy on loan. There is growing uncertainty surround Newcastle, with Mike Ashley still yet to find a buyer for the club.

This, coupled with a lack of significant transfer business being done is frustrating Magpies fans, and they are now proposing potential deals themselves in an attempt to help encourage the club to get some business done. 

Both Shelvey and Hernandez have struggled for form this season, with the latter scoring only 5 goals in 24 appearances. 

Newcastle have struggled massively for goals this season, scoring only 22 goals in 24 league outings. Fans believe manager Rafa Benitez could get the best out of 'Chicharito' and that he may be the man to save them from relegation.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

West Ham's star man of late, Marko Arnautovic, has recently been ruled out for three weeks, which adds to a long list of men on the treatment table. Fans see Shelvey as a player that would provide greater depth in their midfield, and this is a deal that may suit both clubs 

However, some Newcastle fans are not happy with this suggesting, stating that Shelvey is the far superior player and that the deal would be a mad move for The Magpies.

