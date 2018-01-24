Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey Lined Up for £12m Move to West Ham Following Kenedy Arrival

January 24, 2018

Newcastle midfielder  Jonjo Shelvey could be set for a move down south, with a £12m move to West Ham reportedly close to completion.

Shelvey has been a target for West Ham manager David Moyes for much of this transfer window, and it now looks as though the Scotsman is close to getting his man.

According to the Express, a £12m fee has been agreed for Shelvey, and although the Hammers made a bid two weeks ago, Newcastle have made them wait until they have found a replacement before agreeing to the deal.

With Chelsea youngster Kenedy now officially a Newcastle loanee, the Magpies now appear to be more willing to allow Shelvey to depart.

Shelvey has been with Newcastle for two years since joining from Swansea City in January 2018 and has made 81 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, scoring on six occasions, helping the club to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship during the 2016/17 season.

Both Newcastle and West Ham are currently embroiled in a bottom half of the Premier League that is covered by just six points with fourteen games remaining, meaning that Shelvey's future could yet have a distinct impact on what looks set to be one of the tightest relegation battles in the league's history.

