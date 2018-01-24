Premier League Quartet Keeping Tabs on Rising Scottish Premiership Star Jack Hendry

Premier League clubs West Ham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are all set to send scouts to watch Dundee centre-back Jack Hendry against Hibernian, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

They will be joined by representatives from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, who have already declared their interest in the youngster.

After putting in some impressive performances since his move from Wigan in the

summer, Hendry has attracted attention from a wide range of suitors - but the report claims he could be available for a relatively meagre £1.5m.



Jack Hendry is potentially the best defender to leave Scotland since £75 million Virgil. So why should @dundeefconline sell him for less than £10 million? Viewed from here, it'd be robbery. Personally, I'd be looking for a lot more than £10m in current state of English market. — Patrick Barclay (@paddybarclay) January 24, 2018

Dundee currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, just five points from bottom, Losing one of their star men would hinder their bid to stay in the top flight.

Celtic have already seen a £500,000 bid rejected for the 22-year-old, and with six clubs sniffing around for his signature, a bid from elsewhere is imminent. It will not be easy for Dundee to keep hold of Hendry, with the Premier League clubs interested set to lay down big money offers.

BBC Sport confirmed Hendry will be available for selection in tonight's meeting with fourth placed Hibernian, and Dundee will hope the young centre-back can remain focused in a game that Dundee need something from to boost their survival hopes.