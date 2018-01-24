Premier League Quartet Keeping Tabs on Rising Scottish Premiership Star Jack Hendry

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Premier League clubs West Ham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are all set to send scouts to watch Dundee centre-back Jack Hendry against Hibernian, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

They will be joined by representatives from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, who have already declared their interest in the youngster. 

After putting in some impressive performances since his move from Wigan in the 

summer, Hendry has attracted attention from a wide range of suitors - but the report claims he could be available for a relatively meagre £1.5m.

Dundee currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, just five points from bottom, Losing one of their star men would hinder their bid to stay in the top flight.

Celtic have already seen a £500,000 bid rejected for the 22-year-old, and with six clubs sniffing around for his signature, a bid from elsewhere is imminent. It will not be easy for Dundee to keep hold of Hendry, with the Premier League clubs interested set to lay down big money offers.

BBC Sport confirmed Hendry will be available for selection in tonight's meeting with fourth placed Hibernian, and Dundee will hope the young centre-back can remain focused in a game that Dundee need something from to boost their survival hopes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters